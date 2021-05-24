Anti-lockdown protesters clash with police in Australia

Hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters have clashed with police today in Melbourne, as a demonstration in the city’s CBD turned violent.

There were also protests and clashes with police in Sydney.

Demonstrators were seen breaking police lines near Parliament House in Spring Street in Melbourne.

Police made a number of arrests at the scene and used pepper spray on a number of people.

Earlier, Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton urged people not to attend the protest.

Chief Commissioner Patton said police had been unable to gauge how many people would attend the protest, as all communications had been via encrypted apps.