Australia

Australia to halve immigration intake by June 2025, fix 'broken' system

December 11, 2023 5:33 pm

[Source: BBC]

The Australian government says it will halve the migration intake within two years in a bid to fix the country’s “broken” immigration system.

The annual intake will be slashed to 250,000 – roughly in line with pre-pandemic levels – by June 2025.

Visa rules for international students and low-skilled workers will also be tightened under the new plan.

Article continues after advertisement

Migration has climbed to record levels in Australia, adding pressure to housing and infrastructure woes.

But there remains a shortage of skilled workers, and the country struggles to attract them.

Unveiling a new 10-year immigration strategy at a media briefing on Monday, Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said the migration system had been left “in tatters” by the previous government.

A review earlier this year found the system was “badly broken” – unnecessarily complex, slow and inefficient – and in need of “major reform”.

A record 510,000 people came to Australia in the year to June 2023, but the minister said her government would “bring numbers back under control” and reduce the annual migration intake by around 50%.

Among the new measures are tougher minimum English-language requirements for international students, and more scrutiny of those applying for a second visa – they must prove that any further study would advance their academic aspirations or their careers. There are some 650,000 foreign students in Australia, with many of them on their second visa, according to official data.

The visa pathways for migrants with “specialist” or “essential” skills – like highly-skilled tech workers or care workers – have also been improved to offer better prospects of permanent residency.

The new policies will attract more of the workers Australia needs and help reduce the risk of exploitation for those who live, work and study in the country, Ms O’Neil said.

Opposition migration spokesman Dan Tehan has said that the government was too slow to adjust migration policies designed to help Australia recover from the pandemic.

“The horse has bolted when it comes to migration and the government not only cannot catch it but cannot find it,” he said on the weekend.

In recent weeks, the government has been under pressure from some quarters to temporarily reduce migration as Australia struggles with a housing crisis driven by a lack of supply.

However others, like the Business Council of Australia, have said migrants are being used as a scapegoat for a lack of investment in affordable housing and decades of poor housing policy.

Ministry of Civil Service opens Mini Careers Expo

RFN welcomes more female recruitment

$2 million warehouse for Labasa Hospital

District rallies support for victims of house fire

Ministry clarifies $18.5m balance in MPAiSA and MyCASH accounts

FEO confirms resignation of FijiFirst GS

FWCC condemns letter writer

Over $77m worth of building permits issued

A challenging yet successful year: Navy Commander

Defence ministers forge stronger regional collaboration

MoH outlines plans for upgrading ageing equipment

Australia to halve immigration intake by June 2025, fix 'broken' system

‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ crowns winner of $4.56 million cash prize

Long term goal for Netball Fiji

Big decisions ahead for Silktails

Tennessee looks to recovery after string of deadly tornadoes

David Jones powers Memphis past No. 21 Texas A&M

Papua New Guinea PM Marape says no talks with China on security

Chanel's Manchester fashion show draws celebrities and protesters

New Zealand smoking ban: Māori mourn loss of hard-won smoking reform

NRL: Solomon Alaimalo signs with Wests Tigers for upcoming 2024 season

Bryan Adams reveals Diana song lyrics sparked 'surreal' friendship

Ryan O’Neal, star of ‘Love Story’ and ‘Peyton Place,’ dead

Rasaku named in Cape Town Dream Team

Injera makes 12th pick for Coral Coast sevens

Drug test and strict measures to continue

Ryan O' Neal, star of Love Story, dead at 82

White House to intensify push for Ukraine aid and border security deal

Fiji records over $18m from Chinese tourism

Yauvoli advocates for stronger climate action December 12th

First T20 between South Africa and India washed out

MSP enhances advocacy towards ending violence

Expert speakers to grace Fiji Tourism convention

Girona stun Barca 4-2 away to restore LaLiga lead

Swift's Era Tour first to gross over US$1 billion

Trump says he will not testify in New York fraud trial

Stiles performs iconic ‘Save the Last Dance’

Fiji tied with Blitzbokke on series table

Ministry receives positive feedback on skill needs survey

National Development Plan to be completed by May

Minister commissions $1.5m vocational center

Streep nearly wasn’t cast in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Violence escalates between Israel, Lebanon's Hezbollah

Israeli tanks reach centre of Khan Younis in new storm of southern Gaza

Sayed-Khaiyum resigns as FijiFirst GS

Great opportunity for Tawake: Thomas

Judge urges lawyers to embrace ADR

Kauyaca hungry for international bouts

Argentina spoils Australia's fairytale Cape Town run in Final

Manchester City return to winning ways with 2-1 victory over Luton

Minister pledges commitment to eradicate violence

Vessel operators warned about safety: Cawaki

Tottenham end winless run as Richarlison hits two in Newcastle rout

Fulham score five again to thrash West Ham

Doucoure and Dobbin earn in-form Everton 2-0 win over Chelsea

Seruiratu praises progress at COP28, calls for continued action

TikTok use and mental health issues related: USP academic

Police Force condemns Highway Alert Viber Group

Fiji in Japan

NCOF focuses on agriculture

Fiji 7s settle for bronze

Fijiana clinches 5th place

Australia knocks Fiji out of semis

Fiji seals semis spot in sudden death

Fijiana fall in quarterfinal

Senior players need to step up: Ravouvou

IBO fight planned for Hill

Call for the removal of a head of school

Freed Gaza hostages recount captivity at Tel Aviv rally

Capacity building vital to boosting weather services

Crime Prevention Committee reps vow to help Police

Indigenous Woman at COP28

Delta Tigers secure Southern Regional beach soccer title

Forde, Carty power Windies to series victory over England

Oosthuizen and Schwartzel share lead at Leopard Creek

Israel orders more evacuations in Khan Younis after US blocks Gaza ceasefire call

Keep boxing clean: Daunivavana

Ravouvou backs Fiji 7s team

Committee to review court procedures

Stadium track upgrade nears completion

Secure vehicles to prevent theft warns police

Tourists wrap up T20 series as hosts bowled out for 80

Ministry urges for gender equality

ATH welcomes Starlink’s entry

Columbus Crew beat LAFC 2-1 to win MLS Cup for third time

Beyoncé and Swift have never had the rivalry many try to suggest

COP28 clashes over fossil fuel phase-out after OPEC pushback

Fiji 7s through to quarterfinals

ODPP takes action to improve witness communication

Todd developing junior boxers

Liverpool hit the top, Man Utd humiliated by Bournemouth

FNU to strengthen collaboration strategy

Aston Villa beat Arsenal 1-0 for club record 15th straight home victory

Hike in seafood prices ahead of festive season

No. 16 Kentucky's bench comes alive in win over Penn

Land lease consultants to begin tomorrow

Fijiana to face France in quarters

Bukayaro hat trick secures win

Uluinasau leads Fijiana to victory

Army Green crowned champion of Labasa 7s

Hill’s body shot floors Ravudi in the second round

Fiji 7s goes down again

Fijiana start on right note

Robust legal foundation critical to nation's prosperity

Gaza fighting intensifies

Army Green, Lavidi Brothers final

Fighting corruption is a civil duty: Saumi

Over 1,100 traffic offences recorded in a week

Fiji junior boxers benefit from more ring time

Ratu Dovi Road to close for maintenance

Chelsea need to improve at defending crosses, says Pochettino

World Human Rights Day emphasizes freedom and equality

Kyrgios pulls out of Australian Open due to injury

US blocks UN Security Council demand for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

Mariah Carey sends Brenda Lee flowers for holiday chart topping hit

Gollings not given ultimatum: Mazey

Some Fijian Drua Women to secure joint contracts

High Court sees alarming rise in sexual offenses

Women and girls need equal opportunities

Global leaders pledge action and funding at COP 28

Raiwasa Brothers through to semis

Saukuru emphasizes sports talent development

Russian athletes back in doping spotlight after Paris green light

Hamas says it repelled Israeli rescue attempt in Gaza, hostage killed

Northern officers urged to remain innovative

Chris Rock and top comics decline golden globes hosting offers

Israel increases Gaza strikes, UN decries 'humanitarian nightmare'

7s players need to step up: Mazey

Updated consumer protection laws necessary: Vansittart

Government prioritizes mindset shift

Flying Fijians coach to be appointed by January

Plans to boost nightlife activities

Ronaldo marks his 1,200th game in style as Al-Nassr bounce back

Drua explores fans’ needs

Discipline is key to winning: Police Blue

Women urged to make use of natural resources

ATH records $14 million in net income

Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says

China issues action plan to improve air quality

Lawyer commends YouTuber’s act in highlighting recent scam

Trillion dollar menace

Survey to gauge NAP effectiveness

Flour prices up by 4%

Fijian Drua Women coaching and management positions to open soon

Conflicting reports regarding school staff eviction

Fiji Rugby to field Babas side for Coral Coast 7s

DPM advocates visa-free system to stem brain drain

Taiwan rock stars deny breaking China's lip syncing ban

Police Blue, Raiwasa Brothers into elimination round

FNPF to reinstate 18% contribution

Commercial activities thrive at Maui Bay Jetty

Israeli tank fire kills Reuters journalist in Lebanon

Rennie joins mass of players headed for Japan's rugby scene

Models turn Manchester street into a catwalk

Indie band Last Dinner Party win rising star prize

Hunter Biden hit with federal charges for evading tax

Bribie Island: Australian man dies after being buried in sand

Fijiana Drua to come under Counter Ruck

Fijians warned of AI powered scams

Silktails apply for NSW junior grade comp

PM highlights issues of sexual crimes and scams

DPM highlights concerns over geopolitical contestation

France to open defence mission in Fiji

New LTA board steps in to halt workers exodus

FNU’s first local female VC traditionally welcomed

Dominion Brothers in hot form

Students receive early Christmas gift

Green groups at COP28 demand U.S. halt support for LNG

Fourth place finish for Fiji Junior AFL sides

TV licence fee to rise by £10.50, government says

Juventus not rejoining European Club Association, team says

Denmark passes law to ban Koran burnings

West Ham stun Tottenham with comeback win

Fiji FA launches All Star Games

Everton out of bottom three after 3-0 win over Newcastle

Former UK PM Johnson denies he wanted to let COVID 'rip'

Fiji’s legal system going through transformation

Couple charged with corruption

Swift says Kanye West and Kim K feud felt like a ‘career death’

Former UK police officers sentenced for sending racist messages about Meghan

Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson look pretty friendly

Hundreds more Palestinians killed

Adele just may be the coolest class mom ever

Low turnout at Labasa 7s opening day

Ministry warns against levying of enrollment fee

Ministry of Health PS completes term

FNPF reveals alarming statistics on invalid nominations

10 Silktail survivors in current extended squad

Saukuru commends Central Community Games organizers

Limited medical resources will no longer be an issue: Panapasa

RBF maintains accommodative monetary policy stance

Brentford's Mbeumo to be sidelined 'for weeks', says coach

ATH commits to bridging digital divide

Singh calls for more unity this Christmas

AG’s conference provides platform for knowledge exchange: AG

Ditoka apologises for shortfalls

Careers expo for aspiring civil servants

20 percent of inmates need daily medical attention

Natadola Beach Villa set to join FNPF portfolio

Community games to scout for sporting talent