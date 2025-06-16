Yee to lead Fiji's sprint charge in Palau

file photo - Braelynn Yee

Fiji athletics rep Braelynn Yee will spearhead Fiji’s sprint squad at the upcoming Pacific Mini Games, determined to challenge Papua New Guinea’s dominance on the track.

Yee is no stranger to Pacific athletic circles.

A sprinter with a proud record, she has been one of Fiji’s most consistent performers over the past decade, representing the country at major regional events including the 2017, 2019, and 2024 Oceania Championships; the 2017 Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games; the 2021 Pacific Mini Games; and the 2019 and 2023 Pacific Games.

Article continues after advertisement

Now based in Brisbane, Australia, Yee balances high-performance sport with academic excellence.

In February 2024, she was awarded the prestigious Griffith University Oceania Australia Foundation Athletics Business Scholarship, which allows her to pursue a Bachelor of Business while training alongside elite athletes and coaches in the region.

“Education has always been a priority for me. I love athletics, and I’m very passionate about it. God gave me this talent, and I’m good at it—so why should I not make use of this talent that God blessed me with?”

Her journey began on the tracks of Fiji’s biggest school athletics stage.

From 2015 to 2019, she was a consistent top contender at the Coca-Cola Games, running for Natabua High School in her early years before transferring to St. Joseph’s Secondary School, where she continued her dominant performances.

A proud product of the Laucala Bay Athletics Club, Yee now stands as one of Fiji’s most experienced sprinters.

With Yee leading the way, Fiji’s track team is aiming not just to win medals but to make a bold statement in the sprints, where PNG has long held sway.

You will compete in the 100m and relays.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.