Win or lose, the Grammar family will celebrate: Simpson

[Photo: File]

For Suva Grammar School, tomorrow’s Vodafone Super Deans Under-18 final is about more than the result.

Grammar wants the Deans trophy, but old scholars’ president Stanley Simpson says the school is already proud of what its teams have achieved this season, with three sides reaching their respective finals.

“Grammar, win or lose, we celebrate.”

After months of preparation, sacrifice and support from parents, teachers, students and old scholars, Simpson believes the players have already earned their place in the school’s history.

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But that does not mean Grammar is taking the foot off the pedal.

Simpson says no stone has been left unturned as the Under-18 side prepares for what he expects to be an epic battle against Lelean Memorial School.

While much has been made of Grammar’s powerful forward pack, Simpson knows Lelean brings plenty of firepower of its own.

He has also singled out Lelean’s backline, particularly its fullback, as a major threat.

For Grammar, the challenge is clear: trust the game plan, embrace the occasion and leave everything on the field.

Simpson also hopes tomorrow’s final is played in the true spirit of the game, with both sides earning each other’s respect regardless of the result.

“Whoever wins, congratulations. Whoever doesn’t make it, we celebrate how far you’ve come.”

For the Grammar family, this is one final chance to rally behind its boys.

With three teams in finals, Simpson has urged old scholars, parents and supporters to turn out in numbers and make their support count.

“Empty your pockets, guys. We’ll never come again. 2026 will never come again.”

And when the final whistle sounds, Simpson says the message to the players will remain the same.

They have already made their school proud.

Now, they have one last chance to make a memory that will live in the history books.

“Boys, just go out and enjoy yourselves. Enjoy the game in the right spirit.”

Grammar and Lelean will meet at 6.10pm.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.