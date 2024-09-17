Shaw excited about competition

Weightlifting Fiji President, Della Shaw has extended her best wishes to the 250 athletes participating in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship, which officially commenced today and will run through Saturday.

Fiji is hosting the prestigious event for the first time in five years, marking a significant moment for the nation’s sporting calendar.

Shaw says she is confident that this championship will not only showcase top-tier talent but also set a new standard for future international competitions hosted in the country.

“To all the volunteers, your dedication and hard work have really made this opening ceremony a success and finally to the athletes and the teams, this event is truly for you. We wish you the very best for the next five days of the competition and we look forward to witnessing your outstanding performance.”



Weightlifting Fiji President, Della Shaw

The athletes are from 25 countries including India, England, Samoa, Malaysia, PNG, Singapore, South Africa, Shiri Lanka, Wales, Canada, Barbados and others.

The championship is held at the Vodafone Arena.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.