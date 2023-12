[Source: Team Fiji]

While most athletes return home to their loved ones after the Pacific Games, Team Fiji’s opening ceremony flag bearer, Taniela Rainibogi is onto his next competition.

Rainibogi who bagged three valuable gold medals in the Solomon Islands is currently in Qatar.

The 25-year-old is set to compete in the IWF Weightlifting Grand Prix II vying for a spot in the Olympics next year.