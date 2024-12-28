First weightlifting trials today

Weightlifting Fiji star Taniela Rainibogi shared his enthusiasm about diving straight into the intensity of competition following the holidays but acknowledged the challenges ahead as he prepares for the first trials for the Pacific Mini Games, set to take place today.

Despite being the best in his field in Fiji, Rainibogi says the trials will not be easy.

He believes the trials mark a great start to a new year as they gear up for another series of competitions.

Article continues after advertisement

‘Not going to be easy, it’s not easy every time, so everything is going to come on hard and we are preparing well. We’re going to the mini games first and we have youth championships and junior so it will be a good one next year.’

Rainibogi and his teammates look forward to starting the New Year on a high.

The team was back at training after Christmas and Boxing Day.