Weightlifting Fiji trains through festive season

With the Weightlifting Fiji National Championships set for this Saturday, preparations are intensifying as athletes and coaches push through the festive season with no plans to slow down.

Weightlifting Fiji head coach Henry Elder says the commitment reflects the demands of the sport and the level Fiji is competing at internationally, with the championships forming a crucial checkpoint before major global events.

“This year, our last training session is on the 31st of December. We will be training on Christmas Eve and on Boxing Day. We never stop. We continue to train. The grind has to continue.”

Elder explained that Fiji’s lifters are preparing to face some of the toughest competition in the world, making consistency and discipline non-negotiable even during the holidays.

“We are fighting against a lot of very tough international teams at the World Cup. Also, within the Oceania region, we have a lot of Commonwealth and world champions. It’s not easy for us.”

The national championships this weekend will showcase the country’s top lifters and help selectors assess readiness as Fiji targets strong performances on the international stage in the year ahead.

The championships at the Rabuka Gym are expected to draw athletes from around the country as Weightlifting Fiji closes out the year with focus firmly on performance and progress.

