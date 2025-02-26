Waqa back, Lomani and Masi out

The Fijian Drua have received a boost ahead of their clash against the Waratahs, with Etonia Waqa back in selection contention after a nine-month injury layoff.

Waqa, who signed with the Drua in 2023, was one of their standout players last season, and his potential return adds depth to the squad.

Head coach Glen Jackson welcomed the news but also confirmed that key players Frank Lomani and Iosefo Masi will miss Friday’s match due to ankle sprains.

Article continues after advertisement

“Lomani has got a bit of a sprained ankle, so he’ll be definitely out this week. Unfortunately, Masi also has a sprained ankle, so he’s also out. Not big, serious injuries, but again, it’s two of our great players that are there.”

Jackson added that Selestino Ravutaumada is also just a week away from returning, providing further reinforcements for the squad.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side will face the NSW Waratahs this Friday in round 3 of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific Season.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.