Vusu Raiders calls for justice

The Vusu Raiders Rugby League Club says it is concerned about the events that led to a brawl involving its players outside a Suva nightclub over the weekend.

In a statement, the club claims that what began as an attempt by their players to allegedly rescue teammates from being assaulted by bouncers, unfortunately escalated into a violent confrontation.

The management committee says they are appalled by the excessive force used by the bouncers, who employed timber and stools to attack their players.

While acknowledging that some players may have been under the influence of alcohol, the club says it believes the situation could have been resolved through reasonable and non-violent measures.

The committee adds that such aggressive actions are unwarranted and unacceptable, going against the principles of de-escalation and public safety.

They also extended their gratitude to the Fiji Police Force for their swift response and assurance to the public that justice would prevail.

The club says it trusts in the investigations process and calls for accountability from all parties involved.

While emotions may be high, the club is requesting individuals to refrain from escalating tensions or promoting retaliation on social media or other platforms.

They urge everyone to allow the law to take its course and trust in the judicial system to address the matter appropriately.