Wives tourney back after eight years

After a hiatus of eight years, the Fiji Correction Services Wives Volleyball Tournament has finally returned.

In officially opening the tournament, the Commissioner of Corrections, Dr Jalesi Nakarawa thanked the President of the FCS Wives Association and the Committee responsible in organizing the tournament and stated that such an event contributed towards unity, cohesion and teamwork.

Tournament manager Mili Tuapati thanked the commissioner for giving the greenlight to have the tournament and says they are looking forward to such tournaments in the future.

She says one of the main objectives of the tournament is to have the women get together and build friendships.

“We’re just thankful to the commissioner who has opened this tournament again for us. Just for the ladies to come together, build relationships and know each other again.”

The one-day tournament got started today at the FMF Gymnasium and features more than 20 teams.