Volleyball associations demand inquiry on FVF

Several volleyball associations in Fiji are calling for an independent inquiry into the Fiji Volleyball Federation following their exclusion from the upcoming Inter-Club Competition.

The tournament, where the national team for the Pacific Mini Games may be selected, will only feature four associations, leaving many others frustrated and questioning the decision-making process.

Nasinu Volleyball Alliance President, Matai Daulako, expressed deep disappointment, stating that the exclusion not only disrupts team preparations but also impacts grassroots volleyball development.

“The decision of the Fiji Volleyball Association has drastically affected our preparation and the dreams and aspirations of our volleyball clubs in Nasinu.”

The associations are also raising serious concerns about financial mismanagement within FVF, citing the absence of audited financial reports and annual general meetings for several years.

They claim the federation has imposed excessive fines for past non-participation while failing to provide necessary support for club development.

Beyond financial concerns, they allege conflicts of interest in FVF’s administration and an unclear selection process for affiliated clubs.

The excluded associations, including Raiwai and Nakasi, have lodged a formal request with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, urging a full-scale inquiry into FVF’s operations.

Questions have been sent to Fiji Volleyball Federation and are yet to be answered.