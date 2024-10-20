Club games to help prep for next season

[File Photo]

With less than three months remaining in the year, the Suva Volleyball Association is actively gearing up for the new calendar year.

Their weekly club games are in full swing, and games coordinator Jone Delailomaloma emphasizes that these competitions are essential for preparing teams and players for the upcoming season.

Reflecting on the progress of various clubs over the past few months, Delailomaloma notes significant development.

“Our games are formatted in a way that gives them competitive matches and that’s why we have put our teams into premier and A grade, which is based on the knockouts we had in the first week of competition. So we are running into our second week of club games where we have competitive within our own premier grades.”

He believes that implementing specific formats for the weekly games contributes positively to enhancing team performance.

The association’s club competition is expected to round off in December.