Waidalice shortcut now open

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Years of long and difficult travel for rural families in Tailevu have been eased with the opening of the new Namoli community access road in Waidalice.

The 1.7-kilometre road now gives students, farmers and residents faster access to the main road, schools, markets and nearby services. Communities expected to benefit include Navunimono, Uluiloli, Sawa and Naloto.

Commissioning the project, Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Mosese Bulitavu said the development reflects the government’s commitment to improving the lives of people in rural areas. He said better roads create stronger connections and better opportunities for families.

For many years, students travelling to secondary schools in Tailevu North faced long journeys before reaching the main road. Poor access also made daily travel difficult for farmers and commuters in the Namoli area.

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The new road now provides a shorter and safer route. It also cuts down travel time for residents travelling between Naloto and surrounding communities. Previously, many relied on the longer Waidalice Junction route, which stretched close to 12 kilometres.

The project was completed under the Government’s Rural Outer Island Development Program at a cost of more than $148,000.