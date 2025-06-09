Fiji Cup set to showcase nation’s best talent

Growing interest in basketball across Fiji has further strengthened Vodafone Fiji’s commitment to the sport ahead of next month’s Vodafone Fiji Cup in Suva.

Head of PR, Sponsorship and E-Commerce Adriu Vakarau says Vodafone has witnessed the steady rise of basketball since first partnering with the sport in 2023, with participation and fan engagement continuing to build at both grassroots and elite level competitions.

Vakarau acknowledged the efforts of Basketball Fiji administrators in developing the game through grassroots programs, secondary schools competitions and the Fiji Cup, which he says is attracting growing interest around the country.

“We started off in 2023 and we’re slowly seeing the growth and we’re so happy that basketball is growing fast. To see the growth is encouraging and we would like to acknowledge the management for their hard work in developing the sport in the grassroots and also in the secondary schools competition and the Fiji Cup.”

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The June 4-6 tournament will also introduce new digital features through Vodafone’s Viti Cart ticketing platform and Vodafone Play app, allowing fans to purchase tickets online and watch matches live from anywhere in the country.

Vakarau says the additions are aimed at lifting the standard of the competition while improving accessibility for supporters unable to travel to Suva.

“This is just the support that we are putting across to the Fiji Cup so that we are also lifting the standard of the competition. Through Vodafone Play, fans in the Western and Northern Division are able to watch the games live.”

He adds that Vodafone is looking forward to the return of national representatives and overseas-based players who are expected to feature for their respective clubs at this year’s Fiji Cup.

The Vodafone Fiji Cup is expected to showcase some of the country’s top basketball talent as teams battle for national honours in Suva next month.