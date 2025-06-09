Nigeria, US forces kill 175 Islamic State militants in joint strikes

source: reuters

Nigerian forces, in coordination with the United States, have killed 175 Islamic State militants in a series of joint air and ground operations in northeastern Nigeria, according to the country’s Defence Headquarters.

The military says the strikes targeted key Islamic State West Africa Province infrastructure, including checkpoints, weapons caches, logistics hubs, and financial networks used to sustain the insurgency.

The Defence Headquarters says the operations are part of an ongoing campaign to dismantle militant networks threatening Nigeria and the wider region.

“As of 19 May, assessments indicate that 175 ISIS militants have been eliminated from the battlefield,” Defence spokesperson Major-General Samaila Uba said.

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The coordinated strikes also reportedly killed several senior figures, including Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, described as the group’s global No. 2, along with other commanders involved in operations and propaganda activities.

The United States Africa Command confirmed it had conducted additional kinetic strikes in northeastern Nigeria on May 18, in support of government-led operations.

Since suffering major setbacks in the Middle East, Islamic State has increasingly shifted its focus to Africa, which accounted for 86% of the group’s global activity in the first three months of 2026, according to conflict monitoring group ACLED.

Reuters reports it was unable to independently verify the exact location and timing of the strikes shown in released military footage.