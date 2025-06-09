New Gym, sports upgrades planned for Navosa youth

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

Navosa youth are expected to benefit from new sports and fitness opportunities through the construction of a gym facility and upgrades to recreational spaces aimed at promoting healthier lifestyles and reducing social issues among young people.

The initiative is a joint effort between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry, following requests raised by communities in Navosa earlier this year.

The new gym facility will be established at Navosa Central College, with construction expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture Inosi Kuridrani said the project reflects the Government’s commitment to supporting young people through practical initiatives that contribute to their wellbeing and future development.

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The project will also include upgrades to the school playground to create additional space for recreation and physical activity for students and the surrounding communities.

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Aliki Bia said investments in sports and fitness are important in empowering rural youth and helping them build discipline, confidence, and resilience.

Bia said the initiative would provide a safe and positive environment where young people can stay active, develop healthy habits, and strengthen community ties while helping steer them away from drugs and other social issues.

The Government says the development is part of ongoing efforts to improve opportunities and wellbeing for youth living in rural communities.