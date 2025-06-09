Mexico arrests municipal president, five others in corruption probe

source: reuters

Mexican authorities arrested ​the municipal president of ‌Atlatlahucan and five other political figures in ​an investigation ​into corruption and organized crime ⁠in central ​Morelos state, special prosecutor ​Ulises Lara said in a video message late ​on Wednesday.

The former ​municipal president of Yecapixtla was ‌among ⁠those arrested in the operation, Lara said.

Earlier on Wednesday, ​authorities ​said ⁠they were blocking accounts for ​22 people and ​10 ⁠organizations tied to a corruption ring ⁠in ​Morelos.