Mexico arrests municipal president, five others in corruption probe

source: reuters
Mexican authorities arrested the municipal president of Atlatlahucan and five other political figures in an investigation into corruption and organized crime in central Morelos state, special prosecutor Ulises Lara said in a video message late on Wednesday.
The former municipal president of Yecapixtla was among those arrested in the operation, Lara said.
Earlier on Wednesday, authorities said they were blocking accounts for 22 people and 10 organizations tied to a corruption ring in Morelos.
Article continues after advertisement
Advertisement