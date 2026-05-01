Rewa rookies have a shot at Fiji FACT despite veterans return

Young Rewa FC players will have an equal opportunity to fight for a place in the squad ahead of the 2026 BiC Fiji FACT despite the return of several players after their OFC Pro League duties with Bula FC.

Five members of the Bula FC side are set to rejoin the district after completing the mandatory 30-day stand-down period required for players transitioning from professional to amateur football following their final OFC Pro League match just a day before the Fiji FACT in Labasa starts.

While the senior players have been away from the district over the past six months, Rewa head coach Priyant Manu says several young players had stepped up and impressed in their absence.

Manu says the returning experienced Rewa stars will strengthen the squad, but stresses the rookies will remain an important part of the team and still have to compete for places in the starting line-up.

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The Bula FC players returning to Rewa include Setareki Hughes, Gabriele Matanisiga, Delon Shankar, Josaia Sela, Ivan Kumar, Asivorosi Rabo and Ratu Tevita Waranivalu from Tahiti United.

“They will still remain part of the team, at the moment, we have a small number of players so when the Bula FC players join we’ll have a good set of boys and the competition in training every week will be tough.”

The Fiji FACT pool games will be held from June 19 to 21.