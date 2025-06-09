Waisali launches conservation tourism plans

Minister for Public Enterprises, Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts Charan Jeath Singh launched the Waisali Community Tourism Development Plan and the Waisali Rainforest Reserve Management Plan in Savusavu. [Photo: SUPPLIED]

Fiji is strengthening community-led conservation efforts with the launch of new tourism and rainforest management plans aimed at protecting the ecologically important Waisali Rainforest Reserve while creating sustainable economic opportunities for local communities.

Minister for Public Enterprises, Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts Charan Jeath Singh officially launched the Waisali Community Tourism Development Plan and the Waisali Rainforest Reserve Management Plan in Savusavu.

The launch marks a major step in strengthening the partnership between the Vanua of Waisali and the National Trust of Fiji to promote conservation, indigenous stewardship, and sustainable development.

Speaking during the launch, Singh says the initiative is not just about policy documents but about protecting Fiji’s natural heritage for future generations.

Article continues after advertisement

He acknowledged the Waisali community for demonstrating that conservation efforts are most successful when local people are empowered as custodians of their environment.

The Waisali Rainforest Reserve spans more than 120 hectares and is recognised as a critical habitat for endemic and threatened species, while also supporting important watershed systems and traditional ecological knowledge.

The newly launched tourism development plan promotes regenerative tourism, focusing on environmental restoration, cultural preservation, and long-term community wellbeing.

Government says the initiative aims to position Waisali as a leading model for indigenous and community-based tourism in Fiji and the wider Pacific region.

The rainforest management plan also outlines strategies for biodiversity protection, invasive species control, ecological monitoring, research, and sustainable financing to strengthen long-term conservation efforts.

Singh also acknowledged support from New Zealand Māori Tourism for helping fund the tourism development plan.