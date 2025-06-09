Fiji athletes claim silver medals at Oceania Championships

[Source: Supplied]

Team Fiji athletes Ebenezer Saukuru and Iosefo Rakesa delivered impressive performances at the 2026 Oceania Athletics Championships in Darwin, Australia, winning silver medals in their respective javelin events.

Young thrower Saukuru secured silver in the Under-18 Boys Javelin Final after producing a personal best throw of 62.16 metres.

The result marked another major achievement for the promising athlete on the regional stage, continuing Fiji’s strong presence in the throwing events.

Meanwhile, para-athlete Rakesa also claimed silver in the Ambulant Men’s Javelin Final, recording a personal best throw of 27.81 meters in the F41 classification.

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Both athletes not only earned podium finishes for Fiji but also achieved new personal bests during the competition.