Police move probe inside military camp as Vakarisi investigation intensifies

Police investigations into the death of Jone Vakarisi have now moved inside the military camp where he was allegedly held before his death, with Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu confirming officers are recording statements from military personnel.

Tudravu says police teams have been inside the camp for the past few days as investigations continue, adding that the Republic of Fiji Military Forces commander has provided support to investigators.

The Commissioner confirmed that several military officers have already provided statements, while police are also collecting information from medical personnel who received Vakarisi’s body.

Tudravu stopped short of confirming whether any military officer has been taken into custody, despite reports circulating about a senior officer allegedly being linked to the case.

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“I haven’t been briefed on anyone that has been taken into custody,”.

However, he revealed investigators are “zeroing in” on specific areas of the inquiry and promised further updates as the investigation progresses.

Police are also running a second investigation simultaneously into the alleged breach of military facilities connected to the incident.

The Commissioner says two separate police teams are handling the investigations, which he says are “going on well.”