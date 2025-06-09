Football Canada will spend C$1 billion to host World Cup, watchdog says Share May 21, 2026 6:08 am

A drone view shows BC Place stadium, ahead of the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada May 12, 2026. [REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier Purchase Licensing Rights] class="text-module__text__0GDob text-module__dark-grey__UFC18 text-module__regular__qJJtA text-module__small__sph8i body-module__full_width__kCIGb body-module__small_body__gOmDf article-body-module__paragraph__Ts-yF" data-testid="paragraph-0">Canada is expected to spend just over C$1 billion ($727 million) to host the World ​Cup this summer, according to a ‌report from the federal budget watchdog published on Wednesday.

The estimated cost per game is C$82 million, ​the Parliamentary Budget Officer said, noting ​that amount is aligned with past ⁠public spending on World Cup events.

Thirteen matches ​will be played in Toronto and Vancouver ​during the June 11-July 19 tournament, which Canada is co-hosting with the U.S. and Mexico.

Of the C$1.066 ​billion price tag, the federal government ​will cover C$473 million and other levels of government ‌will ⁠provide the remaining C$593 million.

Canada starts their World ⁠Cup ​campaign against Bosnia & Herzegovina ​in Toronto on June 12.