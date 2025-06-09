Canada will spend C$1 billion to host World Cup, watchdog says

A drone view shows BC Place stadium, ahead of the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada May 12, 2026. [REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier Purchase Licensing Rights]
The estimated cost per game is C$82 million, the Parliamentary Budget Officer said, noting that amount is aligned with past public spending on World Cup events.
Thirteen matches will be played in Toronto and Vancouver during the June 11-July 19 tournament, which Canada is co-hosting with the U.S. and Mexico.
Of the C$1.066 billion price tag, the federal government will cover C$473 million and other levels of government will provide the remaining C$593 million.
Canada starts their World Cup campaign against Bosnia & Herzegovina in Toronto on June 12.
Advertisement