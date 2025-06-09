Fijian Elections Office continues election preparations

Local Government Elections launch. Picture: Fijian Elections Office Facebook

The Electoral Commission and the Fijian Elections Office say preparations for Fiji’s next national electoral event are continuing at full momentum, despite the deferment of the Local Government Elections.

This follows Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s announcement this morning to postpone the local government polls.

The Electoral Commission and the FEO acknowledged the broader national considerations outlined by the Government, including fiscal pressures, operational demands, and the scale of upcoming electoral activities.

They say voter registration and electoral readiness work remains uninterrupted and is now even more critical as Fiji prepares for the next General Election, which may be held any time between 7 August this year and 6 February 2027.

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Across the country, FEO teams continue nationwide outreach efforts, taking voter registration services directly to villages, settlements, schools, tertiary institutions, workplaces, and communities to ensure all eligible Fijians can register, verify, or update their details.

Since the launch of the YES Outreach Nationwide Voter Registration and Awareness campaign earlier this month, more than 16,000 Fijians have accessed voter registration and awareness services.

The FEO is urging eligible voters not to wait for an election announcement and to register early or update their details ahead of time.

It says preparations for the General Election are well advanced and being conducted in line with the Constitution and laws of Fiji, with ongoing recruitment of election officials, voter awareness programmes, operational planning, systems testing, and stakeholder engagement.

The Electoral Commission and the FEO say they remain committed to safeguarding democratic rights and ensuring the electoral process is conducted with professionalism, integrity, transparency, and credibility.

They add that Fiji’s electoral institutions will continue working closely with communities and stakeholders nationwide to ensure all eligible voters are informed, prepared, and able to participate confidently in the democratic process.