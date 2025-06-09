Fiji targets 30% ecosystem protection by 2030

Fiji is aiming to protect 30 percent of its marine and terrestrial ecosystems by 2030. [Photo: SUPPLIED]

Fiji is aiming to protect 30 percent of its marine and terrestrial ecosystems by 2030 as part of its ambitious biodiversity conservation commitments.

Speaking during celebrations for the International Day for Biological Diversity, Principal Environment Officer at the Ministry of Environment Krishneel Nand says the target forms a key part of Fiji’s newly launched National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan.

Nand says the plan outlines 23 national biodiversity targets focused on protecting ecosystems, restoring degraded environments, and conserving endangered species across the country.

The ministry is currently working to strengthen marine conservation efforts, including the development of National Plans of Action for sharks and turtles.

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“The Ministry is currently reviewing our Endangered and Protected Species Act. We believe that some species are critically endangered and need to be listed under the Endangered and Protected Species Act.”

Nand says climate change and illegal human activities continue to threaten marine species.

The Principal Environment Officer says Fiji is reviewing its Endangered and Protected Species Act to strengthen protections for critically endangered species.

However, Nand acknowledges that limited funding remains one of the biggest challenges in implementing biodiversity conservation programmes and achieving national targets.

Worldwide Fund for Nature Head of Partnerships and Programme Development Izhaar Ali says the Pacific is one of the regions with very limited information and research on migratory species.

“One of the first things we are trying to do is consolidate whatever data we have available on key species that move across our region. The blue corridor supports ecosystem balance and connects critical habitats all the way from the Antarctic to the Pacific.”

Ali adds that more research and better monitoring are needed to help protect these species across the Pacific.