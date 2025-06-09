Fijians to brace for price hikes

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Fijians should brace for another increase in living costs following the approval of higher electricity charges and bus fares by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

The FCCC announced that from May 26, electricity customers will face an interim fuel surcharge increase of 5.91 cents per kilowatt hour, while bus fares across the country will rise by 22.5 percent.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Esrom Immanuel, FCCC Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta acknowledged the added burden the increases will place on households and businesses already struggling with financial pressures.

“These are decisions that impact families, businesses, workers, students and commuters alike. I want to assure all Fijians that the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission approach both reviews with great care, diligence and responsibility…FCCC recognises that these adjustments will place added pressure on many households and businesses.”

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Under the new rates, domestic electricity customers currently paying around 34 cents per kilowatt hour will see rates increase to approximately 39 cents.

According to the FCCC, a household with an average monthly bill of around 68 dollars can expect to pay nearly 12 dollars more each month.

Commercial customers will also be affected, with some businesses expected to pay almost 300 dollars extra on monthly electricity bills.

At the same time, commuters will now pay more for public transport, with Stage One bus fares increasing from $1.02 to approximately $1.25.

Jiuta said the increases were driven by rising global fuel prices and ongoing geopolitical instability affecting international fuel markets.

“Fiji, like many other small island developing states, continues to face the effects of global economic uncertainty, rising international fuel prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions beyond our shores.”

The FCCC says Fiji remains heavily dependent on imported fuel for electricity generation, making the country vulnerable to fluctuations in global oil prices.

Now despite the increases, the Commission says the decision was necessary to ensure reliable electricity supply and continued public transport services across the country.

“This decision reflects the careful balance FCCC has to strike between protecting consumers from excessive costs while also ensuring Fiji continues to have reliable and sustainable electricity supply.”

The interim increases will take effect nationwide from next Tuesday.