Historical Drawa opens doors to eco-tourism retreat

[Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

The remote interior of Drawa in Wailevu, Cakaudrove, is now home to a new eco-tourism destination following the official opening of the Ideal Drawa Eco Retreat.

The new venture is expected to open doors for visitors to experience the rich cultural history, ancient village sites, and natural beauty hidden deep within the Vanua o Drawa in Vanua Levu.

Surrounded by rivers, rainforest, and mountainous landscapes, the retreat is located within the Drawa Forest Conservation Area, known as Fiji’s first verified forest carbon trading and conservation project.

Manager Mary Qiqi says the project is focused on ensuring tourism benefits rural communities while protecting culture and the environment.

Article continues after advertisement

“We believe tourism should not only benefit cities and large resorts. Tourism can also uplift rural communities. It can preserve culture, create jobs, empower women and youth, and encourage sustainable development while protecting our forests, rivers and way of life.”

Qiqi says apart from its internationally recognised carbon trading initiatives, the community is also exploring future opportunities such as water bottling projects and direct market access for yaqona and dalo farmers to strengthen local income and reduce dependence on middlemen.

Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka says the Drawa Forest Reserve carries deep cultural and historical significance, with ancient village sites, burial grounds, and sacred landmarks reflecting the strong connection between the people, their ancestors, and future generations.

Meanwhile, the eco retreat forms part of the wider Na Vualiku Tourism initiative aimed at promoting rural communities in Vanua Levu as authentic tourism destinations while creating sustainable economic opportunities for local communities.