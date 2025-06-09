TISM’s Sydney Opera House show leads to $19,000 fine

source: ABC

Subversive art-pop group TISM has announced its first national headline tour in 30 years, after having caused nearly $19,000 in damage to the Sydney Opera House.

Known for anarchic live shows, TISM (short for This Is Serious Mum) trod the boards at the iconic Australian venue in mid-April for two performances celebrating the 30th anniversary of their breakout third album, Machiavelli and the Four Seasons.

The album hit number eight on the ARIA album charts, won two ARIA Awards, and spawned subversive hit singles like Greg! The Stop Sign!! and (He’ll Never Be An) Ol’ Man River, which both appeared in the top 10 of triple j’s Hottest 100 and achieved rotation on commercial radio.

The Sydney Opera House performances were an absurd spectacle involving elaborate costumes, giant puppetry and crowd participation.

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A Sydney Opera House spokesperson confirmed to the ABC that during TISM’s performance on April 10, “some damage occurred to a number of seats and sections of timber flooring in the Concert Hall”.

According to a report issued to TISM by the Sydney Opera House, the damage was sustained after members of the group and audience “walked and stood” on seats and armrests in the venue.