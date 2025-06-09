Salawa to make 50th appearance, Tuni returns from injury

Towering forward Kitione Salawa is set to make his 50th Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific appearance for the Fijian Drua, while prop Meli Tuni returns to the squad for his first appearance after recovering from injury.

Salawa becomes just the fifth player in club history to reach the milestone ahead of Saturday’s Round 15 clash against the Western Force.

Halfback Simione Kuruvoli also returns to the squad following injury.

In the starting front row, Tuni will line up at loosehead prop, with Samuela Tawake at tighthead and Zuriel Togiatama at hooker.

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Mesake Vocevoce starts at lock alongside co-captain Temo Mayanavanua in the second row.

In the loose forwards, Vilive Miramira takes his place on the blindside flank, with Salawa named at openside flanker and Isoa Tuwai at number eight.

The backline sees Issak Fines-Leleiwasa start at halfback alongside flyhalf Kemu Valetini.

Mataele retains his place on the left wing, with Taniela Rakuro on the right.

Virimi Vakatawa starts at inside centre, partnered by Maika Tuitubou in the midfield, while Isikeli Rabitu has been named at fullback.

On the bench, Sairusi Ravudi provides cover at hooker, with Penaia Cakobau backing up at loosehead prop and Mesake Doge covering tighthead prop duties.

Isoa Nasilasila will provide lock cover, while Elia Canakaivata backs up the loose forward trio.

Kuruvoli offers cover in the halves, with Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula named among the reserves for the midfield.

Iosefo Namoce completes the matchday squad, providing cover across the back three.