Church, RFMF discuss joint youth training initiative

The Methodist Church in Fiji is looking to form a ministry titled “Buli Vou” with the assistance of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

The Integrated Youth Boot Camp Training Program under the church’s Young People’s Department aims to provide a holistic and transformational program for youths through spiritual formation, discipline, leadership development, counselling, physical training, life skills education, and community engagement.

The proposed program seeks to empower young people aged 15–35 years, especially those vulnerable to social problems, unemployment, drugs, crime, and negative influences. The initiative also aims to restore hope, identity, confidence, resilience, and spiritual grounding among youths.

Methodist Church in Fiji general secretary Reverend Dr Jolami Lasawa met with Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai today to discuss closer collaboration between the two organisations.

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During the meeting, Rev Dr Lasawa expressed the church’s appreciation to the Commander and the RFMF for their dedicated service in safeguarding Fiji, especially during the many social and national challenges currently facing the country.

He also acknowledged the important role the Military continues to play in maintaining stability, discipline, and service to the nation.

Discussions were focused on the possibility of establishing a stronger working relationship between the Methodist Church and the RFMF through the future signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Under the proposed programme, they discussed a partnership to create opportunities for the RFMF to assist the church in youth-focused initiatives through the sharing of facilities, expertise, and training support.

The Methodist Church highlighted the urgent need to address growing social issues affecting young people in Fiji, including drug abuse, crime, violence, idleness, weakening family structures, mental health challenges, and the erosion of cultural and spiritual values.