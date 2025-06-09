Ebola outbreak claims 131 lives in eastern DRC

source: reuters

Twenty-six more suspected Ebola deaths were recorded in 24 hours in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, authorities said on ​Tuesday, and the head of the World Health Organization expressed deep concern about the outbreak’s spread.

The new deaths brought to 131 the fatalities associated with the outbreak in ‌eastern DRC. There have been 543 suspected cases and 33 confirmed cases in DRC, according to Congolese health authorities, and two confirmed cases in neighbouring Uganda.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared the outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain of the virus a public health emergency of international concern on Saturday, the first time a WHO chief has done so before convening an emergency committee.

The outbreak has alarmed experts because it was able to spread for weeks undetected across a densely populated ​area ravaged by widespread armed violence. A 2018-2020 outbreak in eastern DRC was the second deadliest on record, killing nearly 2,300 people.

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Butembo, a city of hundreds of thousands of people, ​recorded its first two confirmed cases on Monday, Jean-Jacques Muyembe, director of Congo’s National Institute for Biomedical Research (INRB), told Reuters.