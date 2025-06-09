Travel agency marks 6-month milestone

[Photo: BULA FLIGHTS/ FACEBOOK]

Six months after launching Fiji’s first locally built digital flight booking platform, Bula Flights is transforming the way Fijians plan and manage travel.

The company marked its six months of its operations, highlighting rapid growth, increased customer engagement, and plans to expand across the Pacific and Australia.

Operations Director Sheenam Narayan says the aim was to make travel planning easier for Fijians.

“Bula Flights has been successful in simplifying travel planning for thousands of Fijians by providing convenient access to domestic and international travel.”

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The company also revealed plans to expand its services beyond Fiji, following its recent expansion into the Solomon Islands market.

Narayan adds there are plans to include loyalty programs, accommodation packages, and airport transfers, focusing on a ‘one-stop shop’ approach for the online travel agency.