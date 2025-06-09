Drua Women targets historic Aupiki breakthrough

[Source: File]

McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women manager Eleina McDonald says the squad is determined to reclaim the Super W title and create history by securing its first-ever Super Rugby Aupiki victory.

After winning the Super W competition in its first two seasons before missing out in the last two campaigns, the Drua Women are entering the new season with renewed hunger and belief.

McDonald described the current group as a highly motivated squad eager to return to the top.

“This is a very high-energy squad… this is a team that is gunning for winning this title.”

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The Drua Women are also preparing for a historic opportunity to register their first win in the Aupiki competition.

“This is a team that’s gunning for winning for the first time the Aupiki.”

McDonald says the team has made internal commitments to raise standards and deliver stronger performances heading into the new campaign.

“We make that promise internally and they’re doing everything that they can.”

The side still has one more trial match against the Queensland Reds before opening its season against the Waratahs.

McDonald also promised fans an exciting brand of rugby after the team’s recent display showcased their attacking style and ball movement.

“What they saw on Saturday with the girls and the high ball movement… we’re going to expect some really exciting rugby from our women’s team.”

The Drua women continue preparations ahead of the upcoming Super Rugby Women’s season.

The Drua women’s side will kick off their season on the 6th of next month against the Waratahs.