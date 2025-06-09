Olympic champ says sport key in tackling social issues

Olympic swimming gold medalist and former world-record holder, Duncan Armstrong.

Parents are being encouraged to play a stronger role in guiding young people away from high-risk distractions, with sport being highlighted as a key tool in building discipline and positive lifestyle choices.

Olympic swimming gold medalist and former world-record holder Duncan Armstrong says youth today are exposed to a wide range of negative influences, and greater responsibility now lies with parents to help steer children in the right direction.

Armstrong says sport provides structure and routine, which can play a vital role in shaping young people and keeping them focused on positive pathways.

He raises concerns about increasing screen time among children, describing it as one of the biggest challenges facing young people today, and encouraging parents to limit excessive use.

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“There’s a lot of distractions out there for our youth and our young people – drugs, sex, rock and roll, you name it, and this is where sport can play a really good part because what sport gives you is a routine.”

With the Ocean Swim Fiji annual event held in Nadi this week, attention has also been drawn to the benefits of swimming as a low-impact sport that supports overall health and wellbeing.

Craig Gregory, a New Zealand-based recreational competitive swimmer who has undergone multiple surgeries during his sporting career, says swimming remains one of the safest and most effective forms of exercise, particularly for long-term physical health.

He says medical advice has also reinforced his view, with specialists encouraging low-impact activity such as swimming for recovery and injury prevention.

“It’s just an amazing, amazing sport to get into. Very easy on the body. I’ve had multiple surgeries, multiple crashes. I’ve had two spinal surgeries and three knee surgeries. All the surgeons say, don’t run, just swim. So that’s what I do.”

Swimming has also been widely recognised as a therapeutic activity, benefiting both physical health and mental wellbeing.