Fiji U17 set to create history

Fiji’s Under-17 Girls Futsal team is preparing to make history by competing in the Youth Olympic Futsal Tournament for the very first time.

The young Fijian side has been drawn into a tough pool alongside hosts Senegal, Colombia, and Ukraine in what promises to be a challenging but exciting campaign for the Pacific representatives.

Head coach Jose Gerardo said the team was honored to represent Fiji at such a prestigious international event.

The tournament marks a major milestone for the development of women’s futsal in Fiji, with the squad earning the opportunity to test themselves against some of the best youth teams from Africa, South America, and Europe.

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“We are very proud to make history for Fiji women’s futsal. This is a big opportunity for our young players to compete against strong nations and show the world the talent we have in Fiji. We know the challenge ahead will not be easy, but we are preparing to give our best and make the country proud.”

Preparations are expected to intensify in the coming months as the team builds towards the global event, which will be held in Dakar next year.