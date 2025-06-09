Fiji one of two countries ready to host Pacific Games swimming

[Pic:Fiji Swimming/Facebook]

There’s a possibility Fiji could host the Pacific Games swimming next year.

The 2027 Pacific Games will be held in Tahiti.

However, at this stage, Fiji Aquatics is hopeful they’ll go to Tahiti and be part of the Games.

Fiji Aquatics vice-president, Errol Taylor, says they want to experience the Pacific Games as Team Fiji in Tahiti.

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Taylor says at this stage they hope that Tahiti will have a compliant pool.

However, if that doesn’t happen, Taylor says Fiji is ready to step in.

‘It is my understanding that two countries have expressed interests to host swimming, and we would definitely be ready to host if asked to host swimming.

Tahiti’s loss may be Fiji’s gain next year as we have a competition-standard pool that hosted the Oceania Championship last week.