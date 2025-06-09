CSOs raises alarm over exclusion from ISA deep-sea mining talks

Some Civil society groups in Fiji and the region say they have been sidelined from key discussions on deep-sea mining, raising concerns about transparency and the inclusion of Pacific voices in decisions that could impact the region’s oceans and future.

The Pacific Regional Non-Government Organisations Alliance, which includes the Pacific Conference of Churches, Pacific Network on Globalisation, Fiji Council of Social Services, and Greenpeace Australia Pacific, held a press conference in Suva criticising the International Seabed Authority’s ongoing regional consultation.

The group says while they have conducted extensive research and policy analysis on deep-sea mining, their expertise has not been included in the ISA-led discussions currently underway in Fiji.

Speaking at the press conference, Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director Vani Catanasiga questioned why civil society organisations had been excluded from the consultation process.

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She said civil society groups have already produced studies and policy analysis on deep-sea mining, arguing that this knowledge should be part of regional decision-making.

“That sort of knowledge, that sort of intelligence must be part and parcel of the conversation that is taking place right now,”

Catanasiga also pointed out that Fiji’s government has historically included civil society in major national consultations, including constitutional review processes, and questioned why a similar approach was not being applied in this case.

She said the exclusion of local organisations raised broader questions about transparency and even sovereignty in regional decision-making.

“We’re questioning our own sovereignty… is government allowed to include us? Because it seems ISA has gone ahead, excluding a body of knowledge needed for these conversations,”

Pacific Conference of Churches General Secretary James Bhagwan also raised concern, saying the ISA consultation is taking place in Suva, but key civil society organisations have not been allowed to participate.

The groups are calling for greater openness and inclusion as the region continues discussions on the future of deep-sea mining and its potential environmental and social impacts.