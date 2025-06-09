Biu named in Fiji U16 OFC squad for Ba camp

[File Photo]

The Fiji Under-16 boys football side will begin its final preparations for the upcoming OFC U16 Championship in Papua New Guinea with a six-week residential camp starting today at the Fiji Football Association Academy in Ba.

The extended squad of 24 players was selected following a national talent identification program conducted last week, where 51 players from across the country were assessed by the coaching panel.

The camp, which will run until July 8, will focus on improving the players’ technical skills, tactical awareness, fitness levels and overall team combinations as the side gears up for the regional tournament.

Three more players identified during last year’s Pacific Cup competition are expected to join the squad in early June, while an overseas-based player from the United Kingdom is also expected to link up with the team during the build-up.

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Fiji will compete in the OFC U16 Championship in Papua New Guinea from July 12 to 25, with the side hoping to make a strong impact against the region’s best young football talents.

Players named in the squad are Aron Veitamani, Isoa Baselala, Kirikiti Biu, Jone Loga, Adnaan Shameem, Abdul Tanzeel, Joshua Prasad, Simione Poe, Batidegei Nagata, Ayush Kumar, Junaid Nabi, Maikeli Natiri, Lekima Gonerau, Maikeli Ratuove, Shahil Prasad, Dharshil Raj, Ratu Kini, Mohammed Sameer, Mohammed Rayyaan, Ibrahim Akhtar, Pawan Pillay, Zaman Shah, Jerry Levea and Navitesh Kumar.

Among those selected is Kirikiti Biu, a Year 9 student of Marist Brothers High School, who recently showcased his athletic ability at the Coca-Cola Games after winning three gold medals in the sub-junior 100 metres, 200 metres and 4×100 metres relay finals while also helping his school secure the boys division title.