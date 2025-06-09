Xi, Putin to meet in Beijing for tea diplomacy after Trump visit

source: reuters

China and Russia’s leaders are set to meet for ​a summit in Beijing on Wednesday featuring discussions on bilateral and international issues, capped by an intimate tete-a-tete between “old friends” over tea.

Coming ‌on the heels of U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to the Chinese capital, the optics and outcomes of the meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be closely scrutinised and compared.

Xi is known for hosting visiting leaders over tea, but the setting and manner of such encounters can be viewed as a signal of the Chinese leader’s regard for his ​guest.

When Xi hosted Putin for talks in May 2024, the pair ditched their ties as they spoke over tea outdoors in Zhongnanhai, a former ​imperial garden that now houses the offices of the ruling Communist Party and the government.

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In contrast, Trump’s stroll through a secret garden ⁠and tea with Xi in the same compound, as well as a tour of the Temple of Heaven last week, appeared more choreographed.

“Beijing is loving the optics ​of this. They’re loving being the centre of world attention, and they will be playing it for their domestic audience for all that it’s worth,” said Graeme ​Smith, a senior fellow at the Australian National University’s Pacific Affairs department.