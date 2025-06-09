MSAF launches review after wharf access incident

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The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji has launched an internal review following public concern over an incident at an MSAF-managed wharf involving access restrictions and the handling of equipment.

In a statement, MSAF says it takes all complaints seriously, particularly issues involving customer service, safety, staff conduct and the treatment of members of the public using maritime facilities.

The Authority says while safety and security procedures must always be followed, respectful communication and professionalism are equally important.

MSAF has also raised concern over allegations on social media suggesting gifts, money or favours may be expected in exchange for services or favourable treatment.

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The Authority says such behaviour is strictly prohibited and any employee found breaching policies could face disciplinary action, including dismissal for gross misconduct.

MSAF is urging members of the public to formally report complaints through its official channels to allow proper investigations to be carried out.

The Authority says it remains committed to maintaining safe and accessible maritime facilities while improving public confidence in its services.