Ocean Swim Fiji delivers economic boost and community support

Close to 220 tourists from Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and Singapore are in Fiji this week for the Ocean Swim Fiji recreational open-water swimming event, contributing to both tourism revenue and community support initiatives.

The five-day event blends competitive open-water swimming with luxury hospitality and Fiji’s well-known cultural experiences, attracting both elite and recreational swimmers from around the world.

Now in its seventh edition, Ocean Swim Fiji continues to strengthen Fiji’s tourism sector, with participants spending on airfares, accommodation, and a range of goods and services across the local economy.

However, Ocean Swim Fiji Owner and Event Director Scott Rice says what makes the event even more meaningful is its contribution to local communities.

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As part of the initiative, participants are encouraged to donate essential items to vulnerable communities in Fiji, including stationery, clothing, and other basic supplies.

Different communities are selected each year to receive the donations, and Rice says the initiative ensures the event goes beyond a holiday experience, extending its benefits to those most in need.

“We work with Tourism Fiji to identify villages and communities that require new and second-hand goods, and we ask all of our attendees to bring something—either new or gently used. We provide a list of items through Tourism Fiji to guide participants, and some even bring an entire suitcase filled with donations.”

First-time participant Rosemary Mackey from Sydney said she brought a suitcase filled with stationery and clothing for children.

She said the experience was memorable, particularly the opportunity to give back to the local community.

“It’s great to be here. I know we’re privileged to come to Fiji to take part in ocean swimming, but it’s really special to be able to give something back to the local Fijian community.”

The final round of swimming takes place tomorrow, with the event concluding on Friday.