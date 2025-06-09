Harry Styles tour adjusts stage after fans report obstructed views

source: BBC

Harry Styles’ world tour is set to review its staging following complaints from fans over obstructed views.

After the Together, Together tour kicked off in Amsterdam for a run of 10 shows, some concertgoers have said they weren’t able to see the Aperture singer for much of the evening.

The tour’s official representative has told BBC Newsbeat the floor concept was designed to “give fans freedom”.

In a statement on Instagram, Styles’ team confirmed they were “actively working on making adjustments to improve visibility”.

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The 32-year-old has already faced some criticism over show locations and ticket prices.

The “pit” layout of the concert allows fans who buy special packages to stand in one of four sections within the stage – and Styles then performs around them.

Complaints from fans include having their views obscured by the 10ft tall (3m) walkways circling the stadium’s floor.

Images online showed that some of those at the back of the floor were at a disadvantage.

Styles’ team say the idea was “to give fans the ability to experience the show from different positions rather than being confined to one fixed viewing angle”.

“That open, free-flowing floor experience has always been an essential part of Harry’s live shows.”

The former One Direction star’s tour has 67 dates – but lands in only seven cities – including 12 nights in London, 10 in Amsterdam and 30 in New York City.

Its limited locations are coming at a cost to some fans who along with paying for tickets, have said they’ll have to fork out for hotels and transport as well.

In an update posted on his team’s official channel, they said they’ve “heard concerns from some fans regarding sight line obstructions”.

“Beginning Friday, the front bridges will be altered in Amsterdam and London.

“For future venues, we are working as quickly as possible to make adjustments that also fit within safety code and local compliance.”

Fan Nadia Wesseling paid €350 (£300) for her ticket which included early entry “to be at the front”.

The 19-year-old says she was standing at the barrier to the stage in Amsterdam.

“It turned out that pretty much every spot in the first few rows had an obstructed view,” she tells Newsbeat.

“I even heard that people further back were also dealing with an obstructed view.

“If Harry’s team is working on it, that’s great,” she says, adding “the stage design was done really badly”.

“I just think it’s ridiculous how they thought people were going to be satisfied after paying that much money to then only see him walk past like five times.”

But Nadia says even though the view was restricted for most of the show from her point of view, she still had the best time.