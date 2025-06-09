US says removal of UN expert Albanese from sanctions list is not a policy change

source: reuters

The ​U.S. decision to remove Francesca Albanese, ‌a U.N. expert on the Palestinian territories, from a list of sanctioned individuals is ​temporary and does not reflect a ​policy change, the State Department said ⁠on Thursday.

The U.S. imposed sanctions on ​Albanese in July 2025 over what it ​said were her efforts to prompt the International Criminal Court to take action against U.S. ​and Israeli officials, companies, and executives.

Earlier ​this month a federal judge temporarily blocked the sanctions, finding ‌that ⁠the Trump administration likely violated her free-speech rights by imposing the measures after she criticized U.S. ally Israel’s war in Gaza.

“The ​Government has ​appealed the ⁠court’s order,” the State Department said in a statement.

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“In the ​event the D.C. Circuit stays ​or ⁠overturns that order, the Government intends to restore Ms. Albanese’s name to the ⁠SDN ​List,” it said referring ​to the list of Specially Designated Nationals.