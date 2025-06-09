Drug abuse behind temple break-ins

[File Photo]

Recent temple sacrileges in Fiji are being driven more by drug addiction and criminal desperation than religious hatred, according to Assistant Multi-Ethnic Affairs Minister Shalen Kumar.

Kumar says the incidents should not be viewed as attacks on any particular faith, stressing that Fiji continues to maintain strong interfaith harmony and mutual respect among different religious communities.

He says many of the reported cases appear to involve individuals under the influence of drugs or alcohol, targeting places of worship in search of money or valuables.

“Our drugs are readily available around the corner somewhere and they know the place. Sometimes, when the craving is high and they don’t have money, these are the places where they resort to because they know that these are the places where people contribute, donate, or give money in charity.”

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Kumar says these criminal acts should not be interpreted as attempts to disrespect religion or create division among communities.

“They are not trying to demean one religion and uplift another religion. Fiji is a very harmonious place to be. We have an interfaith set up here and there are many societies where people of different faiths coexist and there is very mutual respect, love, and a common and shared understanding of each other’s religion.”

As authorities continue efforts to tackle drug-related crime, attention is also being placed on protecting Fiji’s long-standing tradition of religious harmony and peaceful coexistence.