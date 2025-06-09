Men's Netball makes clean sweep

[Source: File]

The Fiji Men’s Netball team made a clean sweep last night in the 2026 Invitational Series after beating Tonga 74-26 in their third and final match.

Captain Kitione Waqavonovono praised his side for their efforts of the past three days and thanked the visitors for the exciting competition.

He says the annual competition gave both sides valuable game time to help prepare for much larger regional tournaments through the year.

The side is already setting sights on the 2028 World Cup and says the series allowed the team to gauge their performance as they set their preparation plan.

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“We really improved over the past three days. All credit to their hard work and sacrifice during training.”

Lastly, he thanked his teammates for the many sacrifices they made over the past 12 weeks.

The World Cup will be held in New Zealand.

ML