Waqavonovono impressed with team's peformance

Fiji captain Kitione Waqavonovono after their second game of the series.

Fiji Men’s Netball captain says the team’s performances in the 2026 Men’s Invitational Series over the past two days reflect the hard work and commitment players put in during their preparation.

Fiji opened the series in dominant fashion with a 57-18 victory over Tonga Men’s Netball Team before backing it up with an even bigger 79-18 win last night.

While there are a handful of events scheduled for the year, captain Kitione Waqavonovono says they still need to wait for confirmation.

He adds that he has seen a lot of improvement from their opening game of the series.

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“There’s a lot of events scheduled for this year but we have to wait for confirmation if we’ll be able to attend. But I believe the boys have done very well since our opening game and we are looking forward to our final match tomorrow night.”

They play their final game of the series tonight at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.