Vonolagi sprints to Oceania gold in Darwin

[Source: Athletics Fiji/ Facebook]

Paula Vonolagi delivered another proud moment for Fiji athletics after storming to gold in the Under-20 Boys’ 100 metres final at the 2026 Oceania Athletics Championships in Darwin, Australia.

The Coca-Cola Games blue ribbon champion showcased his speed on the regional stage, clocking an impressive 10.70 seconds to secure first place in the final.

Vonolagi’s victory continues Fiji’s strong showing at the championships, with several young athletes producing medal-winning performances and personal bests throughout the competition.

The sprint star’s latest achievement further cements his status as one of Fiji’s rising athletic talents following his standout performances during the local schools’ season.

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His gold medal adds to Team Fiji’s growing success at the Oceania Championships in Australia.