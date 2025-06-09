Bail extended for four in alleged kidnapping case

Lautoka High Court. [Photo: FILE]

Bail has been extended for four people charged in relation to the alleged kidnapping of a 20-year-old woman and the assault of a 61-year-old man.

Artika Sharma, Ajay Kumar, Ravinal Anand, and Sanjay Kumar appeared before the Lautoka High Court last week.

The four accused were initially charged with acts intended to cause grievous harm, but following a review of the evidence, the charges have been upgraded to attempted murder.

They face one count of attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping, one count of assault causing actual bodily harm, and one count of damaging property.

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It is alleged that on February 25th, the accused persons attempted to murder the 61-year-old man after he intervened to save the 20-year-old woman from being kidnapped.

The State has filed the information and disclosures, and the matter has been adjourned to June 12th for a plea to be taken.

The accused persons’ bail has been further extended until their next court appearance.