Rural women face growing safety barriers

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Women says that women living in rural and remote communities continue to face greater barriers to safety, economic empowerment and access to support services.

Speaking during a workshop focused on strengthening Fiji’s response to gender-based violence, Minister for Women Sashi Kiran says many women in remote areas struggle with limited access to finance, leadership opportunities, and essential protection services.

She says service delivery challenges in rural communities often leave vulnerable women with fewer support systems and limited access to assistance when facing violence or economic hardship.

Kiran highlighted that women’s labour force participation in Fiji remains below 40 percent, while women-owned businesses account for only 9.9 percent of formal employers.

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“We need other government machinery and networks to address the gender gaps. Looking into existing programs, criteria, plans, and processes which may give women access to, participation, and control of resources.”

She says many women remain trapped in abusive relationships because they are financially dependent and unable to access economic opportunities.

Kiran adds that the government’s national action plans on women’s empowerment and violence prevention are closely linked, as women cannot fully participate in society if they are unsafe.

She adds that strengthening support networks, community awareness, and access to services in rural areas remains critical to protecting women and vulnerable groups across the country.

Kiran also stressed the need for stronger collaboration between government agencies, community organisations, faith groups and frontline officers to ensure women in remote communities are not left behind.