April tourism numbers fall

Provisional figures show that Fiji recorded 79,724 visitor arrivals in April this year, a slight decrease of 0.8 percent compared to April 2025.

According to the Fiji Bureau of Statistics, despite the yearly decline, visitor numbers increased by 11.1 percent compared to March 2026, when 71,765 visitors were recorded.

In April 2025 and April 2024, Fiji welcomed 80,363 and 77,292 visitors respectively.

Statistics also show that visitor arrivals had steadily increased over the past four years, however 2026 recorded a small drop in tourist numbers.

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FBOS says of the total visitors in April this year, 75,794 arrived by air while 3,930 arrived by sea.

Most sea arrivals were seamen on fishing vessels, accounting for 3,838 arrivals, while 92 visitors arrived by yacht.

Holidaymakers made up the majority of visitors at 80.8 percent.

Visitors coming to see friends and relatives accounted for 8.3 percent, while 2.3 percent visited for business purposes. Another 8.6 percent traveled for other reasons.

Fiji’s major tourism source markets such as Australia, New Zealand, United States, Europe Canada and United Kingdom continued to dominate arrivals, contributing 90.6 percent of the total visitors for the month.

Most visitors were aged between 25 and 64 years, accounting for 60.5 percent of arrivals.

Children aged 14 years and below made up 16.8 percent, while visitors aged 65 years and over accounted for 12.7 percent and youths aged 15 to 24 represented 10 percent of total arrivals.